Gerber Relocates U.S. Headquarters To Arlington, Virginia

Arlington County, Virginia, is welcoming Gerber Products Co., a subsidiary of Nestlé S.A., to its community as a new leader in the business market. Nestlé plans to invest $5 million to relocate Gerber from New Jersey to join its corporate headquarters in Arlington’s Rosslyn neighborhood. Gerber will occupy 23,392 s.f. of office space in Rosslyn’s 1812 North Moore address, creating a total of 150 new jobs.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gerber to Arlington’s business community,” said Katie Cristol, chair of the Arlington County Board. “Nestlé’s decision to expand its new home in Arlington by relocating Gerber here reflects both the commitment to our community and the success of our efforts to diversify our economy.”

The move will bring Nestlé’s total occupied office footprint at 1812 North Moore to 252,000 s.f., which is 47,000 more than when the company first announced its relocation last year. Nestlé signed a 15-year lease for 196,000 s.f. (plus an additional 9,000 s.f. of retail/lobby space) in February 2017 and now has added three more floors of the building to its original occupancy footprint.

“Closer proximity to Nestlé USA’s new headquarters in Arlington will provide efficiencies that will be reinvested in our people, products and production to fuel growth,” said Bill Partyka, president and CEO of Gerber. “Northern Virginia also offers a great quality of life for our employees and provides access to strong talent for our current and future needs.”

Nestlé’s decision to bring one of its top brands to Arlington after choosing the location for its US headquarters last year is a major step forward in Arlington’s effort to diversify its economy, says county officials.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Arlington County Economic Development to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Ralph Northam approved a Commonwealth Opportunity Fund grant of $862,500 for the project, which Arlington County will match in local infrastructure improvements. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. Arlington County is expected to receive an estimated $4.2 million in net new revenue over a 15-year period as a result of the deal.

