Atalanta, Mifroma Cheese Partner To Launch New Retail Promotions

Mifroma, a line of fine cheeses made in Switzerland and an exclusive supplier of Atalanta Corp., has developed three new retail programs to build brand awareness.

These new programs will promote Fondue, Raclette and Premium Gruyere in addition to helping educate consumers. These promotions currently are available and will be on display at the Summer Fancy Food Show, June 30-July 2 in New York City.

How Do You Fondue? will premiere at the show. A twist on traditional fondue, Mifroma will introduce Fondue Express, made with authentic mountain cheese from Switzerland. Individual servings can be prepared in just two minutes. Atalanta marketing developed a series of quirky short commercials focusing on ways to enjoy this fondue: for convenient lunch, girls’ night in and even a play date. The shorts will be available to participating retailers to use in-store and on social media. Atalanta and Mifroma also will launch the video campaign on their social media platforms.

The Melting Hearts Campaign launched at the Winter Fancy Food Show in San Francisco. This turnkey kit supports retailers in telling the story of Raclette cheese, a traditional Swiss mountain cheese.

To promote Premium Gruyere, participating retailers will receive a demo kit, which includes a Mifroma Raclette Grill, Melting Heart recipe booklets and a counter card. The program also supports retailers with ad contribution, demo support and a deli manager contest.

Atalanta has developed a counter card and recipe booklet to help support the sale for Gruyere, a major focus for Mifroma and most of Atalanta’s retailers. Produced since 1115 in the area surrounding the small village of Gruyere in western Switzerland, this cheese is still made in local dairies according to the original traditional recipe.

Founded in 1945, Atalanta is the largest privately held food importer in the U.S. Based in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the company specializes in cheese, charcuterie, deli meat, grocery and seafood products from around the world.