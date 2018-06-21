Publix Expanding Instacart Delivery To The Lakeland, Florida, Area

Beginning June 28, Publix Delivery powered by Instacart will be available in Lakeland and its surrounding areas, including Auburndale, Bartow, Haines City, Mulberry, Plant City and Winter Haven. Publix Delivery is a collaboration between Publix and Instacart that allows customers to order Publix groceries online and have them delivered when and where they want.

Publix Delivery does not charge a membership fee, and it is the only service that offers delivery of alcohol and liquor from Publix locations. Additionally, customers using Publix Delivery are more likely to view only in-stock items since Publix shares product availability by store directly with Instacart.

The service is now offered in more than 92 percent of Publix’s operating area.

Publix is privately owned and operated by its more than 190,000 employees, with 2017 sales of $34.6 billion. The company has 1,187 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

Founded in San Francisco in 2012, Instacart operates in more than 210 markets and has partnered with retailers across North America. Customers use the service’s website or app to fill their virtual shopping cart with items from local stores, and Instacart connects them with shoppers who hand pick the items and deliver them straight to their door.

