AgroFresh Unites With Del Monte On RipeLock Tech For Bananas

AgroFresh Solutions, based in Philadelphia, has entered into a new agreement with Del Monte Fresh Produce N.A. to bring its RipeLock Quality System to more retailers across North America. The collaboration offers Del Monte access to RipeLock, technology for extending yellow life and delivering better quality bananas.

RipeLock works with the banana’s natural ripening process, using a two-part system to control respiration during transport, ripening and distribution, reducing weight loss and improving the appearance and taste profile of the bananas.

“Our demonstrated success in revolutionizing the apple industry has provided more people with healthy produce year round and helps to reduce food waste,” said Jordi Ferre, AgroFresh CEO. “Our latest solution for bananas promises to do the same while underscoring our overall commitment to enhancing fruit quality for both our customers and consumers alike. Partnering with a trusted company such as Del Monte is a privilege, and we look forward to working together to deliver the highest quality bananas.”

According to AgroFresh, research indicates that bananas are the No. 1 planned produce purchase, as well as the top supermarket impulse buy.

An NPD Group study showed that nearly 50 percent of consumers prefer to buy bananas that are more yellow than green. AgroFresh said RipeLock enables partners to consistently display high-quality bananas, keeping them bright yellow and fresh longer, resulting in higher sales.

“Del Monte has always been committed to delivering fresh, premium-quality bananas to our customers throughout North America. Now, with the collaboration with AgroFresh, we will have even more tools to support our customers and further improve their banana program,” said Emanuel Lazopoulos, SVP of North America sales, marketing and product management at Del Monte.

AgroFresh is a global supplier that aims to deliver food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. AgroFresh has key products registered in more than 45 countries, with approximately 3,700 direct customers, and services more than 25,000 storage rooms globally.

