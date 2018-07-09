The Fresh Market Closing 15 Stores In Nine States

The Fresh Market Inc. announced today, July 9, that it plans to close 15 stores in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin. This decision was made following the completion of an organizational analysis and careful consideration of the overall growth strategy and long-term financial performance of the company, the Greensboro, North Carolina-based specialty grocer said, adding, “We do not expect any further store closures in the foreseeable future.”

CEO Larry Appel noted that the company has been in the midst of a “turnaround plan” for the past eight months. While “we’ve seen great progress,” he said, “for a variety of reasons unique to each retail location, that progress is not evenly distributed and, as a result, we have decided to close these long-term, underperforming stores. We will work to relocate as many impacted employees as possible to other stores within our footprint.”

Appel added, “Looking ahead, I am confident this move will better position The Fresh Market and enable us to continue delivering our great tasting meals, signature products and an incredible shopping experience.”

The closing stores are located in:

Snellville, Georgia

North Druid Hills, Georgia

Peoria, Illinois

Normal, Illinois

Glen Ellyn, Illinois

Lincolnshire, Illinois

Fishers, Indiana

Louisville, Kentucky

North Charlotte, North Carolina

Bedford, New Hampshire

Hendersonville, Tennessee

Winchester, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia

Brookfield, Wisconsin

Fox Point, Wisconsin

Keep reading: