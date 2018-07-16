CAC: California Avocados Work Well With Health And Wellness Programs

Nutrition and wellness are playing an important role in a variety of California avocado retail promotions this year. Working with supermarket dietitians (SD), nutritionists and wellness advisors, the California Avocado Commission (CAC) supplements some traditional marketing tactics, such as brand-specific ads, displays and demo promotions, with customized health and wellness initiatives.

“Supermarket dietitians play a vital role in communicating avocado nutrition news in a way that is credible to shoppers,” said Jan DeLyser, CAC VP of marketing. “The Commission works closely with dietitians to tailor programs that support the California avocado season and disseminate powerful messages about avocado nutrition.”

Men’s Health Month and California Avocado Month both take place in June, so it was natural for CAC to participate in a month-long men’s health initiative promotion with Midwest grocery retailer Hy-Vee, the organization says. Working with Julie McMillin, RD, LD, assistant VP, retail dietetics, northern region, and Stacey Loftus, RD, LD, assistant VP, retail dietetics, southern region, the Commission sponsored Hy-Vee’s Healthy You Mobile program.

Nine Healthy You Mobiles went to multiple Hy-Vee locations in June and conducted PSA screening tests, while running videos on monitors in the mobiles throughout the program. Promotional material also was distributed to shoppers. Digital, social support and in-store signage and other SD activities rounded out the promotion.

Also in June, Gelson’s Staff Nutritionist Sarah Wright, joined the Commission for its California Avocado Grove Tour weekend. The tour included visits to a California avocado grove, a state-of-the-art packing house and samplings of California avocado recipes created by local chefs. Wright’s blog about the event was shared on multiple Gelson’s social platforms and on the company website.

At Raley’s, California avocados were part of a monthlong wellness focus for all Raley’s team members, designed by Raley’s Wellbeing Ambassador Jennifer Hood. Nutritional education focused on gut health and California avocados being a good source of fiber. CAC recipe booklets featuring recipes certified by the American Heart Association were distributed along with other material.

A CAC program at Albertsons stores in California, Idaho and Montana was developed in cooperation with Elaine Magee, MPH, RD, Wellness Services Corporate Dietitian for Albertsons. The program featured in-store demonstrations with recipes developed by Magee as well as giveaways and California avocado handouts with recipes, tips and nutrition messaging. The in-store activity was supported by an Albertsons blog post and a live social event featuring the demo program recipes is scheduled.

“With a lot of promotional activity and warmer weather than expected for July, California avocado harvesting is going at full speed,” said DeLyser.

Keep reading: