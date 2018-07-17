Karv Survey Reveals Consumers Want Meat Sourced From U.S.

In a new survey of meat-loving consumers, Karv, a meat subscription service, found 87 percent of those surveyed said it is either very important or important that their meat is from the U.S.

Other key survey findings revealed that consumers love chicken, with 74 percent saying they consume it one to three times per week. When it comes to steak, the majority of the respondents prefer it simple, only using salt and pepper for seasoning. While it is clear customers know what meats they enjoy best, they are more confused when it comes to other meat characteristics. In fact, 71 percent of people do not know the difference between grass-fed and grass-finished beef. It may seem like a subtle difference, but the latter is a healthier alternative because the cattle is only fed grass and never grains for their entire life, says Karv.

There also is confusion regarding price and cuts, as well as questions about preparing and cooking meat, with 44 percent of respondents asking their moms for help and 40 percent relying on the virtual assistant, Alexa. When standing at the butcher counter, consumers rate their confusion at a 4.5 out of 10, and 64 percent of respondents admitted to not knowing how much they spent on meat last month.

Karv delivers meats directly to consumers’ homes paired with 30-minute recipes and oven-ready entrées. All of Karv’s meats are born and raised in the U.S. and free of antibiotics and hormones.

