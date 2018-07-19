ECRS Debuts AutoScale100 At Ignite 2018 Retail Success Conference

ECRS, a retail solutions provider, revealed the AutoScale100, the newest building block of Catapult, a retail commerce platform powered by Unified Transaction Logic, at the Ignite 2018 Retail Success Conference. According to ECRS, because Catapult works natively, it cuts costs, reduces complexity, synchronizes and executes at all transactional touch points across an enterprise of any size: point of sale, self-checkout, web store, inventory, loyalty, back office, e-commerce and enterprise management. With the arrival of the AutoScale100, Unified Transaction Logic powers computational scale technology as well.

“It is the industry’s first and only native, Unified Transaction Logic-powered scale solution, giving retailers a state-of-the-art enterprise scale capability,” says ECRS.

The AutoScale100 passed in-store testing and delivered customer satisfaction in trial phases and has been certified by both U.S. and Canadian Weights & Measures. It is designed to handle a store’s most complex computing scale tasks including attended deli counter, meat counter and unattended self-service in bulk or produce sections.

ECRS states, “The AutoScale100 revolutionizes scale technology and how it is used in grocery, deli and retail. It can be configured and modified from headquarters and automatically synchronized to and from all store locations. With the AutoScale100, store operators can rest assured that they are providing an intuitive, automated and accurate scale experience for their associates and customers, with each and every scale transaction.”

