Beyond Meat Opens New Los Angeles Innovation Center

Plant-based meat producer Beyond Meat on Thursday opened the doors of its new 26,000-s.f. research and development center at the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles, California. The new facility, which houses nearly 100 employees, is the new home to Beyond Meat’s “Manhattan Beach Project,” which is designed to bring together scientists, engineers, food technologists, chefs and managers in service of a single goal: build meat directly from plants.

“The use of science and technology to build meat directly from plants, coupled with a commitment to all natural and non-GMO ingredients, is the core of our company. At Beyond Meat, we strive to understand meat at new levels, and then rebuild it using amino acids, lipids and minerals from plants. What the animal has done throughout history—organize plant material in the form of muscle or meat—we believe we can do more efficiently to the benefit of human health, the environment and animal welfare,” said Ethan Brown, Beyond Meat founder and CEO. “The path to the perfect build of meat from plants is both long and steep, but with every iteration we are getting closer and closer. I am so pleased to join our special group of scientists, engineers, chefs and managers in announcing the opening of our new state-of-the-art innovation center.”

Fostering innovation

The new facility is designed to support the company’s style of innovation, one designed to deliver improvements to the marketplace on an annual basis. It is broken into eight distinct labs and footprints, with an emphasis on consumer engagement and learnings.

“The new home to the Manhattan Beach Project allows us to reimagine the use of existing technologies for a better understanding of the complexity of meat,” said Dr. Dariush Ajami, VP of research and development at Beyond Meat. “The Innovation Center gives us a leg up as we apply this knowledge in our efforts to perfectly build meat directly from plant materials, using only natural ingredients and without genetic modification.”

The new facility features a test kitchen that will be used to host chefs and culinary experts. The kitchen will offer a space where chefs can experiment and test Beyond Meat products and new innovations like Beyond Breakfast Sausage, which was recently previewed at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago.

The continued growth of the Manhattan Beach Project will create close to 50 new jobs over the next year. As part of its recruiting efforts, Beyond Meat is working with universities and research centers in the U.S. and abroad to identify the best candidates.

Recent new investors in the company include DeAndre Hopkins, one of the NFL’s top-ranking wide receivers, who attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility.

“Beyond Meat’s products are a gamechanger, and I’m honored to be here today as we mark this important milestone in the company’s history,” said Hopkins.

He joins a growing list of professional athletes who are backing Beyond Meat, including Tony Gonzales.

Since its debut in 2016, more than 25 million Beyond Burgers have been sold. It is available in the meat case at more than 10,000 grocery stores, as well as on the menu at 10,000 restaurants, hotels and universities. Beyond Meat recently announced The Beyond Burger will be available in more than 50 countries and across six continents by the end of 2018.

Keep reading: