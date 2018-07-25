The New England Produce Council (NEPC) will host its annual Produce, Floral and Food Service Expo Aug. 22-23 at a new location—the Hynes Convention Center in Boston.

The two-day event will begin with an education seminar on Wednesday, Aug. 22, at 3 p.m. titled “Produce & the People: 10 things you need to know about Millennials and how they shop for produce,” presented by Susan Battista, strategy and messaging director for Visual Dialogue. The seminar will be followed by a VIP reception at 5 p.m.

A keynote breakfast address on the role produce plays in health and nutrition will kick off the expo on Aug. 23 at 7:30 a.m. Kimberly Gomer, director of nutrition at the Pritkin Longevity Center, will discuss marketing tips for retailers and vendors based on the health benefits of produce. The expo begins at 9:30 a.m., and the show will last until 4 p.m., with Becky Roberts, floral director of the Produce Marketing Association, presenting floral consumer trends at 1 p.m.

More than 150 suppliers will be exhibiting product and services at the expo. All product leftover at the end of the event will be donated to the Greater Boston Food Bank and Little Sisters of the Poor.

