C&S Charities Golf Event Generates $1.8M+ For Nonprofits

C&S Charities has donated $1.806 million to eight nonprofit organizations devoted to ending pediatric cancer and childhood hunger issues through its 32nd annual Tee Up for Kids charity golf outing, Aug. 7-8. The event drew more than 1,000 golfers who played four courses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Donations were made to the following organizations: Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (Lebanon, New Hampshire)—$460,000 for care and treatment of children in the pediatric oncology unit; Hole-in-the-Wall Gang Camp (Ashford, Connecticut)—$175,000 for camperships; Jimmy Fund/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)—$260,000 for pediatric cancer research; Feeding America (Chicago)—$425,000 for the national BackPack Program and child hunger initiatives; Share Our Strength (Washington, D.C.)—$396,000 for the No Kid Hungry campaign; and New Hampshire Food Bank (Manchester, New Hampshire), Vermont Food Bank (Brattleboro, Vermont) and Food Bank of Western Massachusetts (North Hatfield, Massachusetts)—$30,000 each toward child hunger programs.

Rick Cohen, executive chairman, and Mike Duffy, CEO of C&S Wholesale Grocers, thanked everyone who supported the Tee Up for Kids event at a private reception held in Vermont on Aug. 6 to recognize top sponsors.

Course sponsors, hole-in-one sponsors and golf cart sponsors were Ahold USA, Carrier Transicold of Southern New England, Nestlé Purina, Northway Services, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, Campbell’s, Global Partners, Michelin North America, Nestlé USA, Reynolds Consumer Products, Acosta Sales & Marketing, Bank of America, Capstone Logistics, Kellogg’s, Kimberly-Clark, Mintz Levin and Wells Fargo Bank.

Special recognition went to J.B. Hunt, a C&S transportation partner, who contributed a total of $50,000 in sponsorship to this year’s event.

The next C&S charity golf outing is scheduled for Aug. 6-7, 2019.

C&S Charities was established in 2010 by C&S Wholesale Grocers to host the event and is a New Hampshire nonprofit corporation.

C&S, based in Keene, New Hampshire, is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with more than 140,000 different products.

