  • Search 
    search
Home
Northeast
Grocery

C&S Charities Golf Event Generates $1.8M+ For Nonprofits

Date:
in: Grocery, Home Page Latest News, Northeast, Wholesalers
Leave a comment
C&S charity golf events

Bob Palmer left, C&S Wholesale EVP, presents a check to the Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

C&S Charities has donated $1.806 million to eight nonprofit organizations devoted to ending pediatric cancer and childhood hunger issues through its 32nd annual Tee Up for Kids charity golf outing, Aug. 7-8. The event drew more than 1,000 golfers who played four courses in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

Donations were made to the following organizations: Children’s Hospital at Dartmouth-Hitchcock (Lebanon, New Hampshire)—$460,000 for care and treatment of children in the pediatric oncology unit; Hole-in-the-Wall Gang Camp (Ashford, Connecticut)—$175,000 for camperships;  Jimmy Fund/Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (Boston)—$260,000 for pediatric cancer research; Feeding America (Chicago)—$425,000 for the national BackPack Program and child hunger initiatives; Share Our Strength (Washington, D.C.)—$396,000 for the No Kid Hungry campaign; and New Hampshire Food Bank (Manchester, New Hampshire),  Vermont Food Bank (Brattleboro, Vermont) and Food Bank of Western Massachusetts (North Hatfield, Massachusetts)—$30,000 each toward child hunger programs.

Rick Cohen, executive chairman, and Mike Duffy, CEO of C&S Wholesale Grocers, thanked everyone who supported the Tee Up for Kids event at a private reception held in Vermont on Aug. 6 to recognize top sponsors.

Course sponsors, hole-in-one sponsors and golf cart sponsors were Ahold USA, Carrier Transicold of Southern New England, Nestlé Purina, Northway Services, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP,  Campbell’s, Global Partners, Michelin North America, Nestlé USA, Reynolds Consumer Products, Acosta Sales & Marketing, Bank of America, Capstone Logistics, Kellogg’s, Kimberly-Clark, Mintz Levin and Wells Fargo Bank.

Special recognition went to J.B. Hunt, a C&S transportation partner, who contributed a total of $50,000 in sponsorship to this year’s event.

The next C&S charity golf outing is scheduled for Aug. 6-7, 2019.

C&S Charities was established in 2010 by C&S Wholesale Grocers to host the event and is a New Hampshire nonprofit corporation.

C&S, based in Keene, New Hampshire, is the largest wholesale grocery supply company in the U.S. Founded in 1918 as a supplier to independent grocery stores, C&S now services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 14,000 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with more than 140,000 different products.

Keep reading:

BJ’s Donates $100K To Food Bank For Kids Summer Meals Program

Publix Charities Donating $5 Million To Help Alleviate Hunger

Weis Markets Donates $225,000 To Paralyzed Veterans Of America

Tags:

About The Author

A veteran 20-year editor of The Griffin Report who often tours various supermarkets to check out the latest trends. When he isn’t writing, he enjoys sports, his family and young, energetic grandchild.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *