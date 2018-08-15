Pittsburgh-Area Giant Eagle Workers Approve New 3-Year Contract

In a two-day vote Aug. 8-9, Pittsburgh-area Giant Eagle team members, represented by United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 1776 Keystone State (KS) overwhelmingly approved a new three-year contract that improves wages and benefits for Giant Eagle team members in the Pittsburgh area.

The contract covers approximately 5,500 current team members working in 35 corporate-owned Giant Eagle supermarket locations in western Pennsylvania and West Virginia. UFCW Local 1776 KS represents more than 30,000 members, including supermarket workers across Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio and New York.

According to UFCW Local 1776 KS, features of the new contract include:

Increase to $10-per-hour starting rate, going up to $11 in two years.

Substantial wage increases for current and future team members in each year of the contract.

Team members to continue receiving medical coverage without any weekly payroll contributions.

Improvements in eye, dental, life, disability and 401(k) benefits.

Contract changes to encourage advancement and enhance team members’ ability to have careers at Giant Eagle.

Company commitment to create more than 60 full-time jobs.

Improved coverage during busiest periods to better meet customer needs.

Negotiations between Giant Eagle and Local 1776 began in May and concluded with a deal in mid-July.

“I am proud of the hard work and commitment of our bargaining committee. Through months of negotiations, our committee remained steadfast and ensured all key issues were addressed,” said UFCW Local 1776 KS President Wendell Young IV. “Contract negotiations can be tough, but both sides here were able to reach across the table and shake hands on a fair contract that, for our members, ensures strong wages and great benefits, while working with the company to provide the best customer service possible. This is a very good result for our members, customers and the company.”

“We have greatly appreciated the collaborative spirit that the Local 1776 Keystone State leadership team brought to the bargaining table,” said Dan Shapira, Giant Eagle special counsel. “The ratification of the agreement by the team members it directly impacts is both exciting and gratifying, and it helps ensure that our customers receive the highest quality service.”

Giant Eagle is a Pittsburgh-based food, fuel and pharmacy retailer with more than 400 locations across Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Indiana and Maryland.

Keep reading: