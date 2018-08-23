Tyson Foods Donates 35K Pounds Of Protein To Oklahoma Food Bank

Tyson Foods recently donated a semi-truck full of chicken products totaling 35,100 pounds to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. This donation will provide 29,250 meals for chronically hungry children, seniors living on limited incomes and families struggling to make ends meet.

“The reality is any one of us could lose a job, face unexpected medical bills or experience other circumstances and suddenly struggle to keep food on the table,” said Sherri Johnson, senior specialist of social responsibility for Tyson Foods. “To think that one child, or an entire family, would go to bed hungry somewhere in our country is heartbreaking and to know how many do is unacceptable. This is happening right here in our own backyard. Together, we can make a difference and help end hunger.”

Tyson Foods’ donation will be distributed through the Regional Food Bank’s network of more than 1,200 community-based partner agencies across central and western Oklahoma. With the support from companies like Tyson Foods, the Regional Food Bank is able to provide enough food to feed more than 136,000 Oklahomans living with hunger each week.

“We are so grateful to Tyson Foods,” said Katie Fitzgerald, CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “This donation will go a long way in helping provide Oklahomans we serve with good, nutritious protein.”

The Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma is the state’s largest hunger relief organization. Since its inception in 1980, it has distributed more than 746 million pounds of food to feed Oklahomans living with hunger.

