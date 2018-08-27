Giant Food Hopes To Raise $2M For Pediatric Cancer Fight

Giant Food of Landover, Maryland, the greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, has kicked off its annual pediatric cancer fundraising program created to support pediatric cancer research during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Giant Food set a goal of raising $2 million throughout the eight-week program, running through Oct. 11. The funds from sales of $5 coupon books valued at $50 will go directly to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children’s Cancer Foundation Inc.

Since 2005, the company has raised $19.2 million for pediatric cancer research.

This year, Giant Food is launching a new fundraising initiative in addition to the sale of coupon books. For every bouquet of flowers with a pediatric cancer bouquet pick in them purchased at a Giant Food location during the campaign, 50 cents of the proceeds will go to the Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

“We are privileged to have the opportunity to support those that lead in pediatric cancer research, and we look forward to raising awareness and funds for the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and The Children’s Cancer Foundation again this year,” said Gordon Reid, president, Giant Food. “The Giant family, standing beside our local community, is motivated to help raise money to advance the important work our partner organizations do.”

“This annual program, made possible by Giant, is an important fundraiser for Johns Hopkins,” said Dr. Donald Small, director of pediatric oncology at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. “It awards us the support to continue the research and treatment we need to help these children, so we are happy to be partnering with Giant once again.”

Giant Food, headquartered in Landover, Maryland, operates 166 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and D.C. Giant Food employs approximately 20,000 associates.

Keep reading: