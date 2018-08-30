New Publix DC To Bring 1,000 Jobs To North Carolina

Publix Super Markets Inc. plans to build a new refrigerated distribution center in Guilford County, North Carolina, by the end of 2022 as part of a multiphase project and has plans to create up to 1,000 jobs by 2025. The company is expected to invest up to $300 million in the first phase of the project.

“Publix recognizes North Carolina’s commitment to helping businesses and employees thrive, and they trust our workers to fill up to 1,000 new jobs,” said North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. “We will keep making sure our workforce has the capacity to excel and meet the needs of Publix and other quickly growing businesses in North Carolina.”

The proposed distribution center will support the delivery of grocery products to Publix locations in the Carolinas and Virginia.

“As a proud community supporter, Publix is excited to create hundreds of new employment opportunities and to help provide for greater economic prosperity in Guilford County,” said Publix President and CEO Todd Jones. “We appreciate the hard work of Governor Cooper and all those involved in making this distribution center possible.”

Publix will add a variety of job functions with this project, including positions in the administrative and maintenance departments as well as the refrigerated warehouse. The annual payroll impact is expected to be $44 million if all phases of the project are completed.

“Publix’s decision to locate up to 1,000 jobs and a new distribution center in Guilford County affirms our state’s reputation as the ideal place to do business,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Anthony M. Copeland. “In addition to our strategic location and proximity to major interstates and railroads, North Carolina is home to a competitive business climate, robust infrastructure and unparalleled education and training opportunities.”

Publix’s new distribution center in Guilford County will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee. The state estimates that the project will grow its economy by $1.38 billion over the course of the 12-year term of the grant.

