Aldi Launching National E-Commerce And Delivery Program With Instacart

Aldi is entering a partnership with Instacart to bring online ordering and grocery delivery to Aldi stores across the country. As the result of a successful pilot program, online ordering of Aldi products via Instacart will be available across 35 states in 5,000 new ZIP codes by Thanksgiving. The national rollout covers 75 major markets, including San Diego, New York City, Miami, Raleigh and Minneapolis.

“Aldi is a pioneer and a leader in creating a shopping experience that works with people’s busy lives,” said Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi U.S. “Our partnership with Instacart and the expansion of our e-commerce options are more ways we are meeting the growing needs of today’s shopper, who wants high-quality food at unbeatable prices.”

Aldi customers will have access to fresh groceries, including organic produce, antibiotic-free meat and fresh seafood, available for Instacart delivery in as little as one hour.

“The response to the Aldi pilot programs in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and Chicago have been overwhelmingly positive. Bringing delivery to Aldi stores across the U.S. enables Instacart to grow its base of customers and introduce even more people to same-day grocery delivery,” said Apoorva Mehta, founder and CEO of Instacart. “Like Aldi, Instacart is focused on delivering value and making quality food accessible and affordable to everyone. We’re excited to work together to further innovate the shopping experience with fast delivery and low prices for Aldi customers.”

To celebrate the nationwide partnership with Instacart, first-time Instacart customers can receive $10 off their first three Aldi orders of $35 or more with the code ALDILOVE.

