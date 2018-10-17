Giant Food Stores Celebrates 95 Years With ‘Season Of Sharing’

Giant Food Stores launched its Season of Sharing initiative as part of an ongoing celebration of 95 years serving customers and communities. Through the end of the year, Giant and Martin’s Food Markets associates will make donations and provide hands-on volunteer service to a local nonprofit tied to one of the company’s three main charitable missions: feeding the hungry, supporting children and supporting troops.

In all, through more than 20 volunteer activities, a total of $35,000 will be donated to local nonprofits in communities served by the grocer.

“Supporting the community and giving back to the neighborhoods we serve, through financial support and volunteerism, has been a part of the Giant culture for 95 years,” said Matt Simon, VP of marketing, Giant. “Our teams of associates are passionate about serving their communities, both in and outside of our stores, and our Season of Sharing initiative enables them to deepen their relationships with the organizations in their neighborhoods in a meaningful way.”

The effort kicked off on Tuesday, Oct. 16, with associates in Warminster, Pennsylvania, volunteering at Fresh Connect Buck County, a free farmer’s market supported by the United Way of Bucks County. Associates distributed fresh and healthy produce to residents in need.

Other examples of programs each district has chosen to support include:

Salvation Army in Hagerstown, Maryland—Associates will help set up, prepare and serve food for the Salvation Army of Maryland/West Virginia’s MANNA Feeding Program.

Common Ground Cafe in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania—Associates will set up, prepare, serve and clean up brunch for approximately 200 residents of the Allison Hill neighborhood. They also will provide games, crafts, book readings and other entertainment.

Hazelton Integration Project in Hazelton, Pennsylvania—Associates will donate, prepare and serve food for the Hazelton Integration Projects’ annual Breakfast with Santa event.

Founded in 1923 in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Giant Food Stores is a company of Ahold Delhaize. It has more than 170 neighborhood stores and offers home delivery, online/mobile ordering, fuel centers, pharmacies, plus in-store nutritionists. Serving families in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, the company employs nearly 30,000 associates.

Keep reading: