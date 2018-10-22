Soylent Donates 100K Meals To New York Food Charities

Rosa Foods, makers of Soylent, has made a 100k meal donation to New York partners Island Harvest Food Bank and City Harvest as part of the #SoylentForGood initiative. The company’s mission is to eliminate unhealthy, unsustainable and expensive food voids.

“This donation marks a significant step in Soylent’s campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity and to address the issues surrounding our food supply throughout the country and across the world,” the company says.

To date, #SoylentForGood has donated more than 1.6 million meals globally.

“Our customers have been incredible partners in helping us achieve our mission of delivering complete, convenient and sustainable nutrition to people in need,” said CEO Bryan Crowley. “We launched our Buy One, Donate One campaign this fall with a goal of 50k meals and quickly doubled our donation due to the strong support from the community. We are grateful to have partners like Island Harvest Food Bank and City Harvest who work every day to create real impact in their local communities.”

Nearly 2.4 million people in New York state struggle with hunger, with about half that number living in New York City, according to City Harvest.

“Island Harvest Food Bank is pleased to partner with Soylent, and we are grateful for their generosity and deep concern for food insecure Long Islanders,” said Randi Shubin Dresner, president and CEO, Island Harvest Food Bank. “Soylent’s donation in support of our work on Long Island will have a positive impact in the lives of our neighbors struggling to put food on their tables.”

According to Feeding America and World Food Program USA, more than 41 million Americans are food insecure and more than 820 million people deal with food insecurity worldwide. Soylent continues to raise awareness of issues surrounding global food supply as well as food insecurity throughout the country and across the world. As part of this work, Soylent has launched Innovation Lab, a food-tech, co-working space at the downtown Los Angeles headquarters which brings together entrepreneurs and startups who are all working to solve the question “How will we nutritiously and sustainably feed 9.7 billion people by 2050?”

On World Food Day 2018, Oct. 16th, Soylent donated the funding equivalent of one meal for every bottle of the ready-to-drink meals sold on Soylent.com to the World Food Program USA. Through this effort, Soylent hopes to engage consumers in the fight against both hunger and food insecurity.

