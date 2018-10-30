Wegmans To Build A Store in Wake Forest, North Carolina

Wegmans Food Markets has confirmed plans to build a store in Wake Forest, North Carolina, on the Route 98 bypass, just east of Capital Boulevard. Wegmans has signed a purchase agreement and is jointly seeking municipal approvals to build an anchor store as part of a larger mixed-use development by real estate development firm Stiles.

“We look forward to the day when we can greet new customers and welcome back those who have shopped with us in other areas before,” said Ralph Uttaro, Wegmans’ SVP of real estate. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to bring incredible customer service, restaurant-quality prepared foods and consistent low prices to Wake Forest in the future.”

Wegmans Wake Forest is expected to be up to 100,000 s.f. in size and similar in design to Wegmans’ newest stores. The company says it will not release a timeline for opening the store until all necessary approvals are in place.

Wake Forest is approximately 11 miles northeast of the Raleigh site where Wegmans is scheduled to open its first store in North Carolina in 2019. Plans also are underway for one Wegmans location in Chapel Hill and two sites in Cary.

Wegmans, a 98-store supermarket chain, operates stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts.

