Ingles Markets Collects 16 Trailers Of Goods, $25K For Hurricane Relief

Ingles Markets will present a check for more than $25,000 to Hearts with Hands to benefit the victims of Hurricanes Florence and Michael on Nov. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Ingles in Asheville next to the tunnel located at 29 Tunnel Road.

The retailer also will be donating enough relief items to fill nearly 300 pallets on 16 tractor trailers. The donations were raised with the help of partners IHeart Media, WLOS-TV, Go Minis portable storage, customers and vendors.

Hearts with Hands, a Christian, non-denominational, humanitarian nonprofit provides physical, spiritual, medical, economic and other necessary aid to victims of poverty, natural disaster or famine. Ingles says the organization was an integral part of providing relief during Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and now Florence and Michael.

“We’re so proud to be a part of the WNC communities’ efforts to help our neighbors along the coast. We are just doing our part but couldn’t have done it without the help of our loyal and kind customers, media partners and store associates. Thank you for your help,” said Ron Freeman, CFO of Ingles.

Ingles is a supermarket chain operating in six Southeastern states. With 200 stores in operation, Ingles is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

