Wegmans, Publix Are Fortune’s Best Workplaces In Retail

Great Place to Work and Fortune have ranked Wegmans No. 1 and Publix No. 2 on the 2018 Best Workplaces in Retail list. The ranking is based on anonymous surveys representing more than 631,000 employees from Great Place to Work-certified companies in the retail industry.

This is the third consecutive year that Wegmans has ranked No. 1 on this list.

“Thank goodness for our employees. They make Wegmans a happy place to work and shop,” says CEO Colleen Wegman. “Their work is both meaningful and fun, and that’s an unbeatable combination.”

Publix moved up to the No. 2 spot this year from No. 3 in 2017. With more than 1,200 stores across seven states, Publix retail associates named the great atmosphere, bosses and pride as reasons they enjoy working for the company.

The Best Workplaces in Retail stand out for creating great workplaces for all employees, regardless of position or other personal characteristics, say Fortune and Great Place to Work. Other food retailers that made the list year are Sheetz (No. 4), Cumberland Farms (No. 6) and Nugget Market (No. 7).

“People feel good shopping at retailers that treat employees well,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “The Best Workplaces in Retail are thriving in an evolving marketplace because they inspire and empower their employees to give their best and provide exceptional experiences for customers.”

