Brothers Marketplace Wins Merit Award For Store Design

The design for Brothers Marketplace, a next-generation gourmet grocery concept developed by Roche Bros., won a merit award for Experiential Graphics at the Cincinnati Design Awards on Nov. 9.

The 12,000-s.f. Brothers Marketplace in Waltham, Massachusetts, was honored for its focus on the customer journey, interior/exterior design and environmental graphic design.

The graphic design, completed by BHDP Architecture in collaboration with Roche Bros., “showcases the identity of Brothers as it reinvents the corner grocery with a focus on fresh and local artisan foods,” according to a news release about the award. “Their dedication to offering a curated collection of prepared meals and unique local offerings sets them apart from larger chain retailers. The store’s design highlights the history and heritage of the neighborhood and delivers on the brand promise: ‘Eat. Drink. Be Local.’”

Heather Storer, the lead BHDP designer on the project, said, “Brothers Marketplace pays homage to the unique qualities and characteristics of each community in which they reside.”

The Waltham store is situated within a mixed-use, transit-oriented, urban neighborhood. A key feature of the design is offering amenities to customers that provide a one-stop grocery shopping and dining experience, whether grabbing a coffee and groceries to go or staying for a meal.

“We enjoyed working with Roche Bros. to bring their ideas to life,” said Andrew McQuilkin, retail market leader at BHDP. “The graphics throughout the space reflect the community and tell a story that is unique to the industrial history of Waltham.”

The store also features a hand-painted mural that illustrates local, iconic architecture, layered with nods to the modern-day vibe of the neighborhood.

The Cincinnati Design Awards program recognizes the best built-environment design produced by Cincinnati-area creative firms and promotes the social and economic value of good design in the community. Each year, a nationwide jury of design thought leaders and eminent practitioners presents the awards to projects submitted by local architecture, interiors, landscape and experiential graphic designers.

