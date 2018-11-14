Meijer LPGA Classic Champ Donates $100K Of Winnings To Simply Give

For the first time in tournament history, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give champion donated a portion of her winnings back to the retailer’s Simply Give program.

So Yeon Ryu from the Republic of Korea made a $100,000 donation to the program, which stocks the shelves of the retailer’s food pantry partners across the Midwest.

“On Pro-am day, I was joined with the CEO of Meijer and had a chance to learn more about the Simply Give program,” Ryu said. “I decided to donate to the program if I win this tournament, and that became my motivation. I am very happy that I could keep the promise to myself.”

A crowd of fans braved the steamy weather and lined the ropes at Blythefield Country Club in Plainfield Township, Michigan, June 12-17 to watch a competitive field of 144 world-class golfers play 72 holes of stroke play. Ultimately, Ryu shot 21 under par in the final round to claim the title as Meijer LPGA Classic champion.

Ryu won $300,000 from the $2 million purse, which was shared among the Top 10 players.

“Thanks to So Yeon Ryu’s generosity, the impact of the Meijer LPGA Classic is extended to additional hungry neighbors in the communities we serve,” said Rick Keyes, Meijer president and CEO. “I had the opportunity to spend time with her during tournament week and explain the importance of the Simply Give program. We’re thankful at just how much she appreciates, and supports, what our tournament is trying to accomplish.”

The 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic was the fifth annual tournament benefiting the Meijer Simply Give program. Together with Ryu’s donation, the five tournaments have generated $4.3 million for food pantries across the Midwest to feed hungry neighbors.

The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic will return to Blythefield Country Club from June 11-16.

Meijer started Simply Give in November 2008 and has since generated more than $43 million for its food pantry partners.

Keep reading: