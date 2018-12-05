Goya Foods Offers Scholarships To Students Nationwide

Goya Foods, a Hispanic-owned food company based in Jersey City, New Jersey, will offer $20,000 culinary arts and food science scholarships to four students nationwide entering their freshman year of college with an undergraduate degree in culinary arts or food sciences.

Goya’s Culinary Arts Scholarship is available on a competitive basis to students entering an accredited two- or four-year institution. Scholarships are in the amount of $5,000 awarded per academic year starting in the fall of 2019 and are renewable for up to three additional years provided the student remains eligible to receive funding, totaling $20,000.

“Each year, through our Goya Scholarship Fund, we provide students from around the country with an annual scholarship of $5,000, in addition to scholarships we offer to the sons and daughters of our employees,” says Peter Unanue, EVP of Goya Foods. “We have always believed in the importance of education, and we are proud to offer students and their families financial support that will help cover some of the costs of college expenses.”

Scholarship applicants will be selected based on the standard requirements established by the company and administered by Scholarship America, including academic achievement, leadership and financial need, as well as an evaluation of an essay explaining how Goya has enriched family traditions. Among the criteria for consideration, students:

Must plan to be enrolled in college full time starting in the fall of 2019 in a degree-seeking program within the U.S. as a freshman at a two- or four-year, U.S. accredited institution to obtain their first undergraduate degree;

Must be majoring in culinary arts or food sciences;

Must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale;

Must be willing to complete 10 hours per month of community service while receiving funding;

Must be a U.S. citizen or a legal permanent resident of the U.S. with a valid social security number or have been granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

More information is available at goya.com/en/scholarship. Applications are due no later than Feb. 15, 2019.

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods manufactures, packages and distributes more than 2,500 food products from Spain, the Caribbean Islands, Mexico, Central and South America. Its products have roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world.

