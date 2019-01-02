Setton Farms Adds Two New Blends To Plant-Based Snack Offerings

Setton International Foods, based in Long Island, New York, is expanding its line of plant-based snacks with the addition of two new blends: Simply Protein Blend and Nut Topper Blend.

The Simply Protein Blend features pistachios, almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, edamame and soy nuts. It also provides other nutrients including calcium, iron, protein, potassium and fiber.

The Nut Topper Blend includes a combination of pistachios, almonds, cranberries and sesame sticks. This blend offers protein, fiber, potassium and a crunch.

The Simply Protein and Nut Topper Blends pair the Setton family’s California-grown pistachios with fresh roasted nuts, seeds and dried fruits. The 4-oz. resealable bags will join the company’s line of Pistachio Berry Blend, Pistachio Power Blend and Pistachio Nut Blend.

Setton Farms COO Mia Cohen said, “As leaders in the pistachio industry, we have the ability to create new and unique items using pistachio kernels. As the demand for plant based foods continues to increase, we will continue to introduce quality products that appeal to a wide range of health-minded snackers.”

The Simply Protein and Nut Topper Blends are now available for purchase at retail stores nationwide.

Setton International Foods is a snack food company that has been in business for more than 50 years. The company is a provider of pistachios, nuts, dried fruits, edible seeds, snacks, trail mixes and confections to the snack food industry. In addition to its Blend line, Setton Farms produces Pistachio Chewy Bites, Dark Chocolate Covered Pistachios, Flavored Pistachios and other pistachio-based products. It offers a wide variety of consumer and bulk packaging, as well as custom packaging options.

