Wegmans To Expand Into New York City With Brooklyn Store

Wegmans Food Markets is expanding into New York City with a new store at the Brooklyn Navy Yard scheduled to open this fall. The 74,000-s.f.store will be located on Flushing Avenue in the Admirals Row development.

Wegmans Brooklyn will include a second-floor mezzanine with nearly 100 seats for the in-store market café. The mezzanine space also has a bar serving food, wine, beer and spirits.

The store will employ approximately 500 people, including 150 full-time positions. Wegmans is hiring now to fill those positions.

“Here at Wegmans, you drive your own development, and the opportunities are truly what you make of them,” said Brooklyn Store Manager Kevin Cuff, who began working for the retailer 21 years ago when he was 16 years old. “You are more than just a number. You are a family member who has a voice and an opportunity to do whatever it is you are passionate about.”

Full-time job applicants are invited to apply online at jobs.wegmans.com. Interviews are conducted by appointment only and applications are not accepted at the store construction site. Available full-time positions include everything from entry-level management to customer service, overnight grocery and culinary roles such as chefs and line cooks. Select part-time positions for bakery and culinary roles are currently being filled as well. Hiring for all other part-time positions will begin at a later date.

Wegmans says its status as a great place to work is widely recognized. In 2018, the company placed second on Fortune Magazine’s list of “The 100 Best Companies to Work For.” The company has ranked highly on the list for 21 consecutive years. Employees cite an extensive array of benefits as the reason they chose to work for Wegmans, including competitive pay and benefits packages, premium pay on Sundays and holidays, tuition assistance through the company’s employee scholarship program and flexible scheduling.

In business since 1916, family-owned Wegmans operates 98 stores in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and Massachusetts, and has more than 48,000 employees chainwide. The company is set to open three locations in 2019, all in the following brand new markets: Virginia Beach, Virginia; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Brooklyn, New York.