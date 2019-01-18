Daiya Launches New Line Of Coconut Cream Yogurt Cups

Vancouver, British Columbia-based Daiya has released its newest dairy-free yogurt alternative cups. The reformulated, dairy-free yogurt alternative cups are made with coconut cream and contain 6 grams of protein per serving. They are offered in six varieties.

The fruit flavors have 50 percent less sugar per serving than the average dairy-free brand. The new products are now available nationally at Sprouts, Natural Grocers, Fresh Thyme and other key retailers across the U.S.

According to a recent survey of 1,000 adults conducted by Daiya, 63 percent of respondents said they eat yogurt because they believe it promotes good health. The study also found 44 percent of adults are open to non-dairy yogurt alternatives.

“Consumers are making more mindful choices when it comes to food and we know that sugar reduction is a top priority for them,” said Michael Lynch, interim CEO. “We found that the majority of fruit-based dairy-free yogurts had an average of 17 grams of sugar per serving. We wanted our reformulated line of yogurt alternatives to be a delicious tasting option for those looking to make an easy shift. Not only are Daiya’s new yogurt cups both delicious and allergy friendly, the fruit flavors offer just 9 grams of sugar per serving—sweetened from real fruit pieces and all-natural sugar cane.”

Blended with coconut cream and real fruit pieces, Daiya’s newest innovations are a source of calcium, B12 and vitamin D. The new Daiya dairy-free yogurt alternative cups ($1.99 MSRP) are available in strawberry, peach, blueberry, black cherry, vanilla bean and plain. They can be enjoyed straight from the cup or incorporated into smoothies and recipes.

Daiya offers more than 20 additional plant-based products that allow you to remain dairy, soy and gluten-free.

Daiya Foods was founded in 2008 and is one of the founding members of The Plant Based Foods Association. Daiya’s selection of plant-based foods can be found in more than 25,000 grocery stores in the U.S., including Whole Foods, Kroger, Safeway and Publix, as well as most natural food retailers.