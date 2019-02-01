Natural Grocers Is Offering Free Bags Of Coffee To Federal Employees

Colorado-based Natural Grocers is launching #FederalEmployeeFridays as a way to say “thank you” to federal employees affected by the government shutdown.

Every Friday during the month of February, federal employees with valid identification can visit any Natural Grocers store in Colorado, Texas or Oregon to redeem one free 10-oz. bag of Natural Grocers brand organic coffee.

“We at Natural Grocers greatly appreciate the sacrifices made by federal employees during the recent government shutdown. This is our way of helping them de-stress a bit and get through the rest of the month,” said Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. “Our company was founded in 1955 because we care—we care about the health of our nation, the health of our communities and each of our customers.”

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce; meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotors; 100-percent free-range eggs; 100-percent pasture-based dairy; non-GMO prepackaged bulk products; and groceries that don’t contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives.

Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,000 employees and operates 152 stores in 19 states. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices.