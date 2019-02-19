Four Stores Honored with 2018 Hy-Vee Customer Experience Award

Hy-Vee Inc. Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker has presented four of the company’s nearly 250 stores with the 2018 Hy-Vee Customer Experience Award to recognize them for excellence in customer service.

Hy-Vee’s Customer Experience Program, which began in fiscal 2014, is designed to evaluate customers’ shopping experiences. Stores are rated by trained customer experience analysts several times a month in areas such as conditions, employee image and customer satisfaction. The Customer Experience Program was created to provide stores with constant analytical feedback on how they are performing so they can make improvements throughout the year.

“For 88 years, Hy-Vee has built its reputation on being helpful, friendly and doing whatever it takes to ensure great customer experiences,” said Donna Tweeten, EVP, chief marketing officer and chief customer officer for Hy-Vee. “The Customer Experience Award winners go above and beyond on customer service and store appearance and serve as excellent examples for every other store in the company.”

Four stores from across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region were recognized last month for ranking the highest in their store category on the customer experience surveys. Stores were divided into four size categories: smaller than 35,000 s.f., 35,000 to 64,999 s.f., 65,000 to 79,999 s.f. and larger than 80,000 s.f. Full- and part-time employees from each of the top-rated stores will receive a bonus for helping their store excel in the overall customer experience.

The 2018 Hy-Vee Customer Experience Award Winners include:

Less than 34,999 s.f.—Marshalltown Drug Store, 1706 South Center Street, Marshalltown, Iowa; Brandon Euler, store director.

35,000-64,999 s.f.—Waverly Hy-Vee, 1311 4th Street SW, Waverly, Iowa; Tony Fuhrmeister, store director

65,000-79,999 s.f.—Conley Road Hy-Vee, 25 Conley Road, Columbia, Missouri; Dorrie Decker, store director

More than 80,000 s.f.—Austin Hy-Vee, 1307 18th Avenue NW, Austin, Minnesota; Britt Fossum, store director

West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 245 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $10 billion annually.