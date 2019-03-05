Barons Market Hosting Job Fair To Staff Menifee, California, Store

Barons Market is hosting a job fair to hire employees for its new store opening in Southern California.

The job fair is March 15 and 16. The company plans to hire as many as 50 employees for its Menifee store.

Applicants can meet with Barons hiring managers from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day at the future store at 29787 Antelope Road. Hires are expected to be announced by the beginning of April, with training to be completed when the store opens later this spring. Click here to download the job application.

“We host these job fairs as a way to meet our new neighbors. Barons Market ensures our employees are values-aligned individuals filled with community pride,” says Rachel Shemirani, SVP of Barons. “These new employees will add to our Barons family and become part of our store’s exciting shopping experience.”

Family-owned and San Diego-based Barons Market says it decided to expand into Menifee, one of the region’s fastest-growing communities, to fulfill the growing demand for healthy food.