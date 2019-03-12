Boyer Candy Company Launches Peanut Butter Clark Cups

Boyer Candy Co., makers of Mallo Cups, Smoothies and Jimmie Stix, has introduced Clark Cups, a peanut butter cup packed with Clark Bar crunch.

“The kettles are fired up and production has begun,” said Anthony Forgione, president and CEO. “It is very gratifying to bring the Clark name back to its home state of Pennsylvania along with giving the classic candy a new twist.”

Fans of Clark will recognize the signature red packaging with blue and white block letters. Additionally, as an ode to the candy’s birthplace of Pittsburgh, “Born in the ‘Burgh” is featured on the back of the wrapper.

Boyer recently saved the Clark brand after its previous owner’s bankruptcy in late 2018, and the Altoona-based candy company has been working to bring the Clark Bar back. As the company continues toward releasing a perfect Clark Bar, the Clark Cups will be an addition to the Boyer family.

Clark Cups begin shipping immediately and can be found in retailers nationwide in mid-April.

The Boyer brothers started their candy business in their mother Emily’s kitchen in order to supplement the family income during the Depression years. With brother Bill making the candy, mom and sister, Emily, doing the wrapping, and brother Bob going door-to-door selling, the brothers began what would prove to be a successful business venture.