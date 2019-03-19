International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Offers What’s In Store 2019

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is tracking the competitive changes in the grocery industry with its What’s in Store 2019 report.

To compile the report, the IDDBA searched articles and interviewed various industry professionals to gather the most influential trends so far.

Among the findings in What’s in Store 2019:

• In-store experience beyond traditional grocery shopping such as sampling, education, mobile/smartphone integration and individualization;

• Omnichannel: e-commerce is the new retail;

• Better-for-you movement continues to grow with functional ingredients sought for healing or better living as well as labels that tout benefits and history. We’re in the age of conscious consumers; and

• Use of robots from providing inventory of shelves to ordering cakes.

These can be seen in specific departments through innovative marketing and products.

At the core of every purchase, there’s a need that, as consumers, either have or they think they have. The IDDBA’s mission is to discover consumer’s needs, to study them, and offer insights to help stores better reach them.

IDDBA examines the dairy, deli, and bakery industries to craft What’s in Store for convenience with valuable information and consumer insights. What’s in Store 2019 explores hundreds of findings in the latest edition of the annual trends.

Among the conclusions included in What’s in Store 2019, consumers increasingly seek personal, self-betterment while also looking for public, civic or global improvement. They want both self-satisfaction and selflessness.

Figures can be downloaded for presentation at What’s in Store Online, holding more than 150 downloadable graphs and tables.

IDDBA members receive a free copy of What’s in Store as part of their membership. Additional copies may be purchased; the price per copy is $99 for members and $399 for nonmembers.

