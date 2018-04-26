Associated Food Stores’ FoodShow Donation Is Largest To Date

Grocery wholesaler Associated Food Stores (AFS) and its vendor partners recently donated 57,386 pounds of food to the Utah Food Bank following the annual FoodShow. This year’s donation is the largest donation following the trade show that the wholesaler has made to date.

This year’s FoodShow was held April 11-12 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in downtown Salt Lake. Independent retailers from Utah, Idaho, Colorado, Montana, Wyoming, Nevada, Arizona and Oregon were invited to the show to meet with vendors, learn about new programs and sample new offerings. When the show was over, the 423 vendors who participated boxed up their items and labeled each pallet and stack with a sticker that designated it to be sent to the food bank. AFS delivered the 100 pallet donation shortly afterward.

This is the sixth post-FoodShow donation AFS has made to Utah Food Bank. The food is delivered to the food bank’s headquarters in Salt Lake City and then distributed to other food pantries across the state to help families in need.

Associated Food Stores is an independent retailer-owned warehouse based in Salt Lake City, Utah, which provides complete warehouse facilities and services to more than 400 grocers throughout the Intermountain West.

