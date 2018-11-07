Reasor’s Offers Free Meal To Military Personnel For Veteran’s Day

In honor of Veteran’s Day this year, Reasor’s is offering all military veterans and active duty personnel a free meal on Sunday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After showing proof of their service, military personnel can choose from one of Reasor’s $5.99 specials. The specials include the choice of two chicken tenders or two pieces of fried chicken (breast and thigh or a drumstick) or one chicken leg quarter, mashed potatoes and gravy, a vegetable, a roll, and a 16-oz. soda.

“We are able to enjoy the freedom we have today because of the men and women who have fought and served to protect it. From all of us at Reasor’s, our sincere gratitude goes to all of the men and women who have served,” said Jeff Reasor, the company’s CEO.

“To all of our American’s heroes: thank you for serving,” the company says on its website.

Reasor’s was founded 55 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, by its namesake, Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 18 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor’s became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,300 community members.

