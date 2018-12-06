Harris Teeter Opens Replacement Store In New Bern, North Carolina

A new Harris Teeter opened in New Bern, North Carolina, at 3565 ML King Jr. Boulevard with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Dec. 5.

The new store, which replaces the Harris Teeter on Glenburnie Road that closed Dec. 4, is the largest in the company’s portfolio at nearly 100,000 s.f. It features many new amenities including a burger bar; sushi train; beer and wine bar; juice bar; ExpressLane Online Shopping; Starbucks; and a drive-thru pharmacy.

This location also features a Harris Teeter Fuel Center, which offers customers $0.03 off per gallon every day with the use of a VIC card. During grand opening weekend, Dec. 7-9, the retailer is offering shoppers a $0.20 off per gallon discount.

Normal fuel center operating hours will be 6 a.m.-10 p.m. and 24 hours at the pump.

“Harris Teeter is thrilled to introduce the New Bern community to their brand new Harris Teeter and Fuel Center,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager. “We are looking forward to sharing never-before-seen amenities and features.”

The store regular hours are 6 a.m.-midnight.

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, North Carolina, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. The regional grocery chain operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and D.C.

